Nesting birds delay Upper Newport Bay bluff repairs

Hillary Davis
Erosion control on the east bluff in Upper Newport Bay has been delayed because of nesting bird activity nearby, according to Orange County Public Works.

A county contractor was set to begin work Monday backfilling the bluff erosion and installing storm drain structures. The work was scheduled to run through November.

The county doesn’t have a new start date yet and will monitor the nesting activity, said Shannon Widor of OC Public Works.

Read more about the project at ocpublicworks.com.

