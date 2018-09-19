New Corona del Mar library will have a place for ‘expressive use’

Corona del Mar’s new combination library and fire station is ahead of schedule, officials say, and when it’s done, it will have an “expressive use area.”
The Newport Beach board of library trustees this week reviewed the city policy regulating “expressive activity” such as petition circulation outside all local libraries and opted to leave the rules as they are while agreeing to put off designating a space at the new CdM branch until the building is completed next year.
The rules on expressive use areas are intended to balance free speech with library visitors’ ability to safely use the facilities for their intended purpose. Commercial activity is prohibited, and people who disseminate information in designated expressive use zones — 72 square feet outside both entrances to the main library and 32 square feet outside the smaller branches — cannot be loud and disruptive.
The policy is detailed: There can be only one chair and one table, not to exceed 3 square feet, in the designated space. Posters must be smaller than 6 square feet and cannot be hung on the building.
Construction on the overall library-firehouse at 420 Marigold Ave. — also known as the “fibrary” — is running about a week ahead of schedule for its grand opening next summer, said Peter Tauscher, an engineer with the city. He said the goal is to have the building enclosed before the winter rains.
The roof is on, and crews are completing rough electrical and plumbing work, he said.
Work started on the $8.8-million, 10,314-square-foot development in April after an anticipated influx of developer fees reignited the project, which had been put on hold last year because of budget concerns.
The previous library on the same spot was about 60 years old, had no air conditioning and was falling into disrepair. The neighboring fire station, which was about the same age, no longer met code requirements.