Gates open at the Orange County Fair

Opening day for a month of agriculture, rides and adventurous street food brought out a stream of fairgoers angling to be among the first to enter the midway on a characteristically bright and toasty summer day. The windmill at the Millennium Barn was spinning in a much-appreciated breeze, and so was the line, as people moved steadily through serpentine lanes once workers rolled the gates open to a swelling cheer under the striped tent of the Blue Gate.