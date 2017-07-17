Costa Mesa bicyclist hit and killed by SUV in Newport; driver suspected of DUI

A Costa Mesa man was hit and killed by an SUV as he rode a bicycle early Saturday in Newport Beach, and authorities said the motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Newport Beach police responded to Newport Boulevard and Industrial Way after receiving a report at 1:19 a.m. of a crash involving a vehicle and two bicyclists, said police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.

Witnesses told police that a 2015 Kia Sorento was traveling north on Newport Boulevard when it struck two bicyclists and didn’t stop, Manzella said.

One of the cyclists, Jose Vasquez-Perez, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene. The severity of the other bicyclist’s injuries was not immediately known.

The driver of the Sorento was found on Newport Boulevard near 16th Street, police said.

Taylor Russell Evans, 25, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing bodily injury, hit-and-run resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Evans was released from Orange County Jail on Sunday after posting bond, according to jail records.

