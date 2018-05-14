Crash on Laguna Canyon Road ignites small brush fire

A car with a sleepy driver behind the wheel crashed into brush along Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach on Sunday afternoon and ignited a small fire, police said.
Police and fire officials were called to Laguna Canyon Road at the southbound 73 Toll Road offramp at 3:34 p.m. A car was engulfed in flames inside a bush, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol investigated the crash as Laguna Beach, Orange County Parks and county Fire Authority crews extinguished the roughly quarter-acre blaze. The fire was out shortly after 4 p.m.
The driver, who reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, was not injured, according to police.
Traffic on Laguna Canyon Road was redirected to El Toro Road for about two hours.
