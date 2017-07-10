Skilled-nursing facility in Newport evacuated in 2-alarm blaze

About 50 residents and staff members at a skilled-nursing facility in Newport Beach were evacuated Sunday morning after a fire broke out in the storage basement.

Newport Beach fire officials responded to Flagship Healthcare Center, 466 Flagship Road, at 9:52 a.m. after an automatic alarm at the facility alerted them to a possible fire.

When the first crews arrived, they saw black smoke coming from the rear of the structure. Firefighters from Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach responded to help, fire officials said.

Residents of the facility were evacuated because of a large amount of smoke in the living area, officials said.

Crews isolated the flames in the basement, which housed records.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials estimated the blaze caused about $25,000 in damage to the building and about $10,000 in damage to the contents.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

