Flutes at 2 local schools may have been contaminated with semen; O.C. agency downplays health danger

State and federal officials are investigating how batches of plastic flutes believed to be contaminated with semen were distributed to schools this past spring throughout Southern California, including campuses in Costa Mesa and Fountain Valley.

Officials from the Newport-Mesa Unified School District’s Sonora Elementary School and the Fountain Valley School District’s Courreges Elementary said in emails to parents that they believe those campuses are affected.

Authorities are investigating a music specialist suspected of contaminating musical instruments with semen. The suspect has not been identified.

An email sent to the Sonora Elementary community Friday night said the district believes exposure to the flutes was limited to four classrooms. The instruments were made of PVC pipes.

A spokeswoman for the Orange County Health Care Agency said Monday that Dr. Matthew Zahn, medical director of epidemiology and assessment, “believes the situation does not present a health concern.”

The agency did not elaborate but said Zahn had reached out to the schools involved.

Fountain Valley School District Supt. Mark Johnson said in an announcement last week that fifth-graders at Courreges Elementary received the potentially contaminated flutes in June through an independent contractor’s music enrichment program called Flutes Across the World.

Courreges is believed to be the only Fountain Valley school affected, Johnson said.

Flutes Across the World came to Newport-Mesa through the district’s partnership with the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, according to Newport-Mesa spokeswoman Annette Franco.

That partnership is on hold for the time being, she added.

Flutes Across the World’s website was down Monday. In an archived version of the site, the organization described itself as a nonprofit based in Ojai.

“We understand that this is a deeply upsetting and difficult situation for our parents and that it may be frustrating to not have more details,” Franco said in a statement Monday. “We are giving our impacted parents as much information as possible, without compromising the open and active investigation.

“Please know that our priority and focus is to work closely with the impacted parents and to fully cooperate with law enforcement. We are waiting for direction from the law enforcement agencies on next steps, if any.”

Franco said a Sonora parent meeting was held Sunday and that another is scheduled for Monday.

Newport-Mesa trustee Martha Fluor said federal authorities informed the district last week that it is one of 14 school districts possibly affected.

Fluor said authorities told the district that the suspect took the flutes home overnight and then returned them to students.

“We take our students and their safety very seriously,” she said. “That’s our utmost concern.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is leading the investigation with support from the California Department of Justice, according to the California attorney general’s press office.

“As part of the investigation, we are working with local law enforcement and school districts to collect instruments for the California Department of Justice to process,” the press office said in a statement.

It isn’t clear why the Postal Inspection Service launched the investigation. When asked for details, a spokeswoman said it was part of the ongoing investigation.

Members of the Fountain Valley school board declined to comment directly to the Daily Pilot. A school administrator, speaking on behalf of the board, said Monday that the district had no information to add since Friday’s announcement from Johnson.

Susan Castellanos was Courreges’ PTA president last school year. She said Monday that her son, who was then in fifth grade and participating in Flutes Across the World, has a decorated flute from the program. She will hand it over to authorities to help with their investigation, she said.

“It’s just so disheartening,” Castellanos said of the case.

She said the 125 fifth-graders from Courreges who participated in the program last year donated flutes that were sent to other countries.

