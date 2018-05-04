DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Costa Mesa police seek woman suspected of buying $6,000 in gift cards with someone else’s credit cards

By
May 04, 2018 | 1:45 PM
Costa Mesa police seek woman suspected of buying $6,000 in gift cards with someone else’s credit cards
Costa Mesa police are trying to identify this woman, seen in an image from a security camera, who is suspected of using someone else's credit cards to buy $6,000 worth of gift cards. (Courtesy of Costa Mesa Police Department)

Costa Mesa police are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of using someone else's credit cards to buy $6,000 worth of gift cards.

Police said a woman purchased the gift cards Monday from two stores at Metro Pointe, 901 South Coast Drive.

Advertisement

Police described her as 5 feet 3 to 5 feet 6 and 130 to 145 pounds. Authorities are circulating images of the woman taken by security cameras from at least one of the stores.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Officer Jesse Chartier at (714) 327-7571.

Advertisement

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN

Advertisement
Advertisement