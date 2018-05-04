Costa Mesa police seek woman suspected of buying $6,000 in gift cards with someone else’s credit cards

Costa Mesa police are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of using someone else's credit cards to buy $6,000 worth of gift cards.
Police said a woman purchased the gift cards Monday from two stores at Metro Pointe, 901 South Coast Drive.
Police described her as 5 feet 3 to 5 feet 6 and 130 to 145 pounds. Authorities are circulating images of the woman taken by security cameras from at least one of the stores.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Officer Jesse Chartier at (714) 327-7571.
