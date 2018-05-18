Sherman Library & Gardens hosts Fuchsia Festival on Saturday

Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar will celebrate its signature flower, the fuchsia, during the seventh annual Fuchsia Festival from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature a fuchsia sale, seminars, tours of the gardens and a free raffle. Children's activities throughout the day will include snail races, crafts, lawn games and a scavenger hunt.
The botanical grounds' Tea Garden Creperie will offer handmade crepes, wine, champagne, coffee and juices, and Sherman Gardens director Scott LaFleur will barbecue hot dogs and burgers for purchase.
Admission is $3 to $5; children 11 and younger and Sherman Library members get in free.
Sherman Library & Gardens is at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. For more information, call (949) 673-2261 or visit slgardens.org.
