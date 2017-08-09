OC Fair's G Force ride passes safety inspections and will reopen today

G Force, a thrill ride that Orange County Fair officials closed last month after a fatal accident on a similar attraction at the Ohio State Fair, is set to reopen Wednesday.

KMG, which manufactures G Force and the Ohio fair’s Fire Ball ride, signed off on safety inspections and declared G Force safe to operate, OC Fair & Event Center spokeswoman Terry Moore said Wednesday morning. The fair opens its gates at noon.

The California Division of Occupational Health and Safety and ride operator Ray Cammack Shows also gave their approval for the ride to reopen following inspections the past two days.

“We have taken every precaution to ensure that G Force is safe,” Moore said. “The ride passed multiple layers of inspections and is in top shape for G Force fans to enjoy.”

Fair officials voluntarily closed G Force on July 26 after the Fire Ball ride in Ohio broke apart, killing one person and injuring seven.

In that accident, it appears the “passenger-carrying gondola detached from the supporting sweep arm,” KMG told the Los Angeles Times.

After the accident, the Amusement Ride and Tramway Unit of Cal/OSHA asked owners of Fire Ball-style attractions in California to close the rides, pending clearance from manufacturers or state inspectors.

Some of the rides — including one at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park — were approved to reopen last week.

G Force was most recently inspected Wednesday morning by Ray Cammack Shows and Coulter Associates, an independent ride inspection company hired by the Orange County Fair. No issues were found with the ride, Moore said.

The fair ends its month-long run Sunday.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN

ALSO

Fountain Valley man sues Heineken, saying he found 2 dead geckos in his beer

Residents displaced by fire as they were burning candles to ward off evil spirits at Costa Mesa duplex, officials say

UCI police step up patrols near student housing after kidnapping attempt