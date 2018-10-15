Retrievers have a golden day at Huntington Beach festival

If you were in the mood to “Smooch a Golden” or just hang out with hundreds of golden retrievers, Central Park in Huntington Beach was the place to be Sunday.
The second Goldie Palooza featured a kissing booth, a Halloween costume contest, vendors, event merchandise and a raffle for gift baskets.
Proceeds from the festival, organized by SoCal Golden Retriever Buddies, will benefit Southern California Golden Retriever Rescue, Golden Retriever Club of Greater Los Angeles Rescue and Golden Retriever Rescue of Puerto Rico.