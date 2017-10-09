3 men suspected of spray-painting homes and other property on Balboa Peninsula

Three men were arrested early Sunday in Newport Beach on suspicion of spray-painting graffiti on several buildings along a stretch of the Balboa Peninsula, police said.

Newport Beach police officers who were investigating another incident near the boardwalk were flagged down at about 2:10 a.m. by people who said they saw a group of men painting graffiti, said police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.

Witnesses told police that the graffiti spanned several blocks up to 32nd Street, Manzella said.

Residents’ photos show homes in the area, a sign on 32nd Street, a light pole and the boardwalk itself marked with pink, black, blue and white lettering.

Jose Angel Carrillo, 22, and Melvin Salazar, 20, both of Santa Ana, and Alberto Arteaga Angeles, 19, of Fountain Valley were arrested in the 100 block of McFadden Place on suspicion of vandalism.

All three were booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $20,000, according to jail records.

Newport Beach requires graffiti on private property to be removed at the owner’s expense and tries to remove graffiti on public property within 48 hours.

To report graffiti anywhere in the city or for information on removal services, call (949) 644-3333.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN