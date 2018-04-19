4 men charged with sexual misconduct involving H.B. girl

Four men are facing felony charges on allegations of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old girl from Huntington Beach, authorities said Thursday.
Huntington Beach police and prosecutors allege that Dwight Castaldi, 42, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Christian Palmer, 27, of Sacramento, Sohrab Anaraki, 33, of Topanga and Bradley Williams, 34, of Dana Point met the girl online.
The men, who do not know one another, used fake names on several social media platforms including MyLOL, Snapchat, KIK, Skype and Facebook to communicate with the girl, according to authorities.
Police detectives launched an investigation of the men in September 2016.
Authorities allege that Palmer, Williams and Anaraki had physical sexual relations with the teen and Castaldi engaged in online sexual conduct with her. All the activity allegedly occurred in 2015 and 2016.
Castaldi is facing charges including luring a child with intent to commit a crime and lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, all felonies, according to Orange County Superior Court records.
He was arrested in Florida in March and was extradited to Orange County on Monday. He was booked into Orange County Jail with bond set at $100,000 and is expected to be arraigned May 4.
Palmer and Anaraki are facing felony charges including luring a child with intent to commit a crime, meeting a minor to commit lewd conduct and lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records.
Williams is charged with meeting a minor to commit lewd conduct and lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records.
Palmer, Anaraki and Williams have pleaded not guilty. They were released from jail on bail last month and are expected in court next week for pretrial hearings.
If convicted, Williams could face a maximum sentence of 13 years in state prison, Castaldi 15 years, Anaraki 20 years and Palmer 22 years.
Detectives suspect there may be additional victims in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntington Beach police information hotline at (714) 375-5066. Anonymous tips can be made to the WeTip hotline at (800) 78-CRIME (782-7463).
