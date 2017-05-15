Colorado man charged in 1994 slayings of 2 men in H.B.

A Colorado man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in the 23-year-old cold-case slayings of two men in Huntington Beach.

Lamberto Ricci Castillo, 64, is charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Kenny Paul Sommer and Chen “Cosmo” Maui Blanchard, both 23, on the evening of March 31, 1994. He also faces possible sentencing enhancements for use of a firearm. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in state prison.

He is being held at Orange County Jail in Santa Ana.

Castillo was arrested April 27 in Alamosa, Colo., according to a news release from the Huntington Beach Police Department and Orange County district attorney’s office, citing “newly developed evidence” in the case.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at Huntington Beach City Hall to provide more details.

The Police Department said it reopened the case last year and reached out to the Orange County Cold Case Homicide Task Force to help in the investigation.

According to the news release, Sommer and Blanchard were socializing in downtown Huntington Beach when Castillo confronted them near Main Street and Orange Avenue. The three argued and Castillo walked away.

According to authorities, he returned at about 10:15 p.m. with a handgun.

Sommer and Blanchard were shot multiple times and the shooter fled. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

An off-duty police officer witnessed the confrontation but not the shooting, authorities said.