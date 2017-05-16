What needs repair in downtown Huntington Beach? City’s making a list

Downtown Huntington Beach may be in line for some new repairs after the City Council voted Monday to have staff begin compiling a list of necessary projects.

The proposal, submitted by Councilman Patrick Brenden and Mayor Pro Tem Mike Posey, passed 6-0, with Councilman Billy O’Connell recusing himself because of business interests in the downtown area.

Staff is being asked to list repairs needed in an area bounded by First and Sixth streets, Pacific Coast Highway and Pecan Avenue. The analysis will include the pier, Pierside Pavilion and the beach boardwalk.

Brenden said the area needs to be renovated because it’s the “gateway” to the city and represents its values and standards.

The proposal originally called for the city to start repairs within 30 days, but it was revised after some council members voiced concerns.

Councilman Erik Peterson said downtown already receives a lot of attention and that other parts of the city cannot be forgotten.

He felt the Downtown Business Improvement District should be included in compiling any list because of its knowledge of the area’s needs.

A business improvement district is a public-private partnership that aims to revitalize a commercial neighborhood. Huntington Beach has three, including the Auto Dealers BID and the Hotel/Motel BID. The Downtown BID puts on popular events such as the Miracle on Main Street holiday celebration, Halloween Fest and Surf City Nights, a free street fair held Tuesdays.

Councilwoman Jill Hardy said she was concerned that no costs were provided in the proposal.

Waste management agreement

The council voted unanimously to form a committee to review the city’s waste management agreement with Republic Services, formerly Rainbow Environmental Services, in hopes of amending an “undesirable” contract that has automatic renewals instead of a bidding process.

Peterson and Councilwoman Lyn Semeta said in a statement that Huntington Beach residents generally pay a higher rate than other Republic customers countywide and that they hope to rectify that with better terms and pricing.

A Republic representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

Water restrictions rolled back

Also Monday, the council voted unanimously, without discussion, to roll back water restrictions brought on by the statewide drought.

With Gov. Jerry Brown’s statement last month that the drought has ended, the council voted to end enforcement of Level 1 restrictions, which limit watering lawns, and move back to general conservation measures.

$10,000 for ‘Surfing Circle of Honor’

The council also voted 6-0, with O’Connell recused, to allocate $10,000 to Huntington Beach’s International Surfing Museum for its “Surfing Circle of Honor.”

Five hundred surfers are expected to paddle off the shore of Huntington Beach on June 20 in an attempt to form a record-breaking circle to promote the surf museum and a bid for Huntington Beach to be the host city for Olympic surfing in the 2024 Summer Games.

Several people attending the council meeting voiced support for the event.

Female surfing pioneer Jericho Poppler said people around the world will be watching the event and that it will bring the community together.

“This is going to be quite a feat,” Bud Llamas said.

The group of surfers will be vying for two Guinness World Records — the largest paddle-out and floating logo.

Diana Dehm, the surf museum’s executive director, said the museum has been having difficult financial times and that the Surfing Circle of Honor will help promote it.

