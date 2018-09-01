1 dead, 1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Huntington Beach

One person died and another was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after their car flipped over in a crash in Huntington Beach, authorities said.
Police received a report at 3:40 p.m. of an injury collision in the area of Warner Avenue and Nichols Lane. A vehicle traveling east on Warner clipped the side of another, causing the second vehicle to roll over, according to police spokeswoman Angela Bennett.
The people who were killed and injured were in the vehicle that flipped over.
The driver of the first vehicle was not injured, Bennett said.
No further information was released.
Warner Avenue was shut down in both directions between Ash and Nichols lanes, police said.