Huntington Beach plans $27.9 million in public works projects in 2018-19

The Huntington Beach Public Works Department plans to spend about $27.9 million in the coming year on projects including refurbishing facilities, sewers and streets.
During a City Council study session Monday, City Engineer Tom Herbel and Public Works Director Travis Hopkins shared projects they plan to take on in the 2018-19 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
"We have a lot to do," Herbel said. "We have quite a massive amount of infrastructure we need to maintain."
Upcoming projects include renovating the Police Department's jail and lower level, playground improvements throughout the city, sewer lining at various locations and water main replacements.
Street and transportation projects, including traffic signals and paving work, will receive $7.5 million.
The money will come from the city general fund, plus state and federal grants and special funds such as Measure M sales tax revenue for transportation projects.
Herbel listed public works accomplishments in 2017-18, including improvements to Irby Park, opening the city's first universally accessible beach playground, replacing turf at the city sports complex, rehabilitating four miles of arterial roads and upgrading the council chamber.
