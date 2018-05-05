Newport councilman uses city email to encourage residents to vote colleagues out of office over city manager flap

In several emails between Herdman and constituents last month, the first-term Balboa Island councilman responded to people upset about Kiff's impending departure by saying that a majority of the seven-member council — Kevin Muldoon, Scott Peotter, Mayor Pro Tem Will O'Neill and Mayor Marshall "Duffy" Duffield — conspired to achieve a long-term goal of ridding the city of Kiff, who has served as the top administrative official for nine years. As a consequence, he said, voters should choose the challengers lined up against Muldoon, Peotter and Duffield when the three are up for reelection in November. O'Neill's seat is up for election in 2020.