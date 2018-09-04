DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Flight instructor and student suffer minor injuries in helicopter crash at John Wayne Airport

By KTLA
Sep 04, 2018 | 7:20 AM
Flight instructor and student suffer minor injuries in helicopter crash at John Wayne Airport
A small helicopter lies on its side after crashing Sunday at John Wayne Airport. Two people aboard suffered minor injuries. (Orange County Fire Authority)

A flight instructor and a student suffered minor injuries when their small helicopter crashed at John Wayne Airport on Monday, officials said.

The chopper was tipped over on its side in a photo tweeted by the Orange County Fire Authority. Fire officials responded to the scene just after 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The two injured people were treated and declined further medical attention, according to fire officials.

The helicopter, a two-seat Guimbal Cabri G2, crashed along Runway 20L at Taxiway J, according to John Wayne Airport officials. That runway is intended for small aircraft. It was shut down for about an hour an half as it was cleaned of oil spilled during the crash, officials said.

Advertisement
Firefighters assist as a crane lifts a helicopter from a runway after it crashed Sunday at John Wayne Airport.
Firefighters assist as a crane lifts a helicopter from a runway after it crashed Sunday at John Wayne Airport. (Orange County Fire Authority)

The airport said the chopper was cleared for removal by the National Transportation Safety Board at 4:10 p.m.

Airport officials said there was no disruption to commercial flights. 

Advertisement
Advertisement