Flight instructor and student suffer minor injuries in helicopter crash at John Wayne Airport

A flight instructor and a student suffered minor injuries when their small helicopter crashed at John Wayne Airport on Monday, officials said.
The chopper was tipped over on its side in a photo tweeted by the Orange County Fire Authority. Fire officials responded to the scene just after 3:30 p.m.
The two injured people were treated and declined further medical attention, according to fire officials.
The helicopter, a two-seat Guimbal Cabri G2, crashed along Runway 20L at Taxiway J, according to John Wayne Airport officials. That runway is intended for small aircraft. It was shut down for about an hour an half as it was cleaned of oil spilled during the crash, officials said.
The airport said the chopper was cleared for removal by the National Transportation Safety Board at 4:10 p.m.
Airport officials said there was no disruption to commercial flights.