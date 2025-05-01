21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of striking down a pedestrian in Newport Beach, fleeing scene

Newport Beach police announced Thursday they had made an arrest this week of a woman suspected of being behind the wheel during an April 24 hit-and-run crash at the intersection of 22nd Street and Newport Boulevard that left a pedestrian with major injuries.

The crash occurred on April 24, about 11:15 p.m., when a vehicle allegedly struck a pedestrian at the intersection of 22nd Street and Newport Boulevard, said Newport Beach police Sgt. Steve Oberon.

Officers arriving at the scene determined that the vehicle involved in the crash left the scene prior to police arrival. Paramedics rushed the victim, suffering from major injuries, to a trauma center, Oberon said.

“Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, the NBPD Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and began conducting an investigation into the collision,” he said.

An extensive investigation, spanning multiple counties and over several days, led to the discovery of the suspect vehicle on Saturday in the city of Fontana. The vehicle was towed back to Newport Beach.

The suspect, Samantha Sandoval, 21, of Jurupa Valley, was located on Tuesday and arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in injury. She was booked at the Newport Beach Police Department jail.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to contact the Newport Beach Police Department at (949) 644-3681.