‘Every Single One’ campaign: Community art wall brightens Laguna Art Museum on rainy day

Ed Kim, from left, and a child, paint their names in creative ways on the community art wall at the Laguna Art Museum fundraiser on Saturday.

Somewhere under the rain clouds, the Laguna Art Museum was having its exterior transformed into a mishmash of color.

Museum representatives had drawn attention to plans for a community art wall in the weeks ahead, and then on-again, off-again showers called for flexibility.

Where a mockup of the plans showed the names of donors being painted onto designated spots of the façade, what ultimately transpired last Saturday turned into playful spontaneity.

Carly Seelig and Barbara McMurray, from left, paint their names in creative ways on the community art wall at Laguna Art Museum. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Those who donated $250 or more to the museum’s “Every Single One” campaign were invited to paint their names on the outer, white walls of the building.

The participants spanned the generations, from longtime museum members to small children. They came from throughout the community, including local businesses, volunteer organizations and schools.

Two girls paint happy faces on the community art wall at Laguna Art Museum. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Lea Abel-Stone watched her 5-year-old daughter, Lottie, who attends the Montessori School in Laguna Beach, put her handprint on the wall. In addition to an array of paint colors and brushes, organizers also provided stencils to help guide the community members-turned-muralists.

“She’s living her best life,” Abel-Stone said. “She just did her handprint, so she really, really got her hands on it.”

Ed and Carole Kim join Barbara McMurray, from left, as they paint their names in creative ways on the community art wall. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The campaign has raised $400,000 so far, said Victoria Gerard, deputy director of Laguna Art Museum. Plans for the money include auditory and accessibility improvements, as well as a new paint job for the building.

Julie Perlin Lee, the executive director of the museum, said the building is nearly 100 years old, and while donors are generally more excited about contributing to programs, the facility could also use some upgrades.

A participant gets into the fun as he paints a peace sign on the community art wall at the Laguna Art Museum fundraiser on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Each year, we raise money to support the programs at the museum, and we’ve been very program-focused for years and years, and rightfully so,” Perlin Lee said. “That’s where we impact the community, but we knew we had to do something a little bit different this year.

“We know that the building itself, when the building doesn’t look good, or it doesn’t have some of the accessibility needs inside, then we’re not putting our best foot forward, either. …What you’re seeing here today has raised money to get the building painted.”

Perlin Lee added that through the fundraising effort the museum has been able to put new acoustic tiles in the galleries, “because sometimes it’s difficult to hear, especially talking when we have lectures. Music’s great in the museum, but talking is difficult, so we’ve upgraded the acoustics.”

Various names and designs are painted on the community art wall at Laguna Art Museum on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

It would be a “nice fresh start,” Perlin said of the improvements, adding that there were plans to have added lighting around the building.

Just a couple hours into the project Saturday, those walking by the building toward Heisler Park were stopping and taking notice. The community art wall is expected to remain in place for a month.

“Some people have said, ‘Well, is this the very end of [the fundraising campaign],’ but the reality is this helps get our message out more than ever,” Perlin Lee said. “Now, people are thinking, ‘What’s going on at the museum?’”