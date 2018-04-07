Newport council to take up City Manager Kiff’s retirement agreement

The contract amendment, which would be Kiff's sixth since taking the city helm in 2009, could have the city paying out more than $100,000 as part of Kiff's resignation. In addition to the $84,000, which is what Kiff would have earned in salary for September through December 2018, it includes a one-time deferred compensation contribution of $20,000 and up to $5,000 toward attorney's fees Kiff incurred when having a lawyer help prepare the agreement. It also says he would be entitled to any unused administrative leave pay, which tops out at 80 hours, for the year.