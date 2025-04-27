Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, April 27, 2025
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Little Saigon Freeway in O.C. dedicated ahead of anniversary of the fall of Saigon
- Betty Martinez Franco makes history as first Latina elected to the Irvine City Council
- Newport Beach teen pieces together swimwear line during long recovery from cheer injury
Inside
- Decades after bomb attack, Arab American advocacy group opens new Anaheim office
- O.C. Supervisors urge DOJ to reassess Andrew Do’s plea deal
- ‘Family approved’: Chef preparing meat dishes at San Juan Capistrano cooking and wine tasting class
Forum
- Apodaca: We can’t agree on everything, but we can all agree on penguins
- Pastor’s Perspective: Trauma victims need help beyond the aftermath
- Mailbag: Unsatisfied with Corona del Mar farmers market changes
- A Word, Please: Beefing over how we use hyphens and adverbs
