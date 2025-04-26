Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, April 26, 2025
- Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Canoe therapy: O.C. outrigger team christens new custom wa’a for inclusion of disabled athletes
- Families celebrate a more inclusive Newport Beach, opening of universally accessible playground
- Costa Mesa to consider converting Mesa Motel into 47 affordable units
- Pacific Symphony’s future music director returns with a heavy dose of Beethoven
- Laguna Beach celebrates Arbor Day with native tree planting
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.