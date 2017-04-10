Laguna Beach Arts Commission names banner contest winners

The Laguna Beach Arts Commission recently selected four artists, whose designs will be displayed on banners throughout the city from June through August.

More than 30 artists submitted designs for the annual competition, according to the city’s website. The selected artists are Therese Conte, Galen Ramos, Jeffrey Skarvan and Michael Jacques.

Artists will paint their designs on 4-by-16-foot banners that will be attached to lampposts.

Conte’s design, titled “Seeing Stars," depicts colorful starfish on a watery background. Jacques’s design, titled “Future Lifeguards," shows children climbing on playground equipment at the beach.

Skarvan’s design, titled “Thousand Steps,” depicts a concrete stairway leading to the beach, where a lifeguard chair and red umbrella stand. Ramos’s design, titled “El Dorado” shows a mahi-mahi chasing other fish.

Jacques lives in Laguna Beach and Conte lives in Laguna Niguel. Ramos lives in Newport Beach and Skarvan resides in San Juan Capistrano.

