Motorist injured after crashing into 2 parked cars in Laguna

A motorist traveling south on North Coast Highway was injured when he struck two parked cars Friday night in Laguna Beach, police said.

The 56-year-old Laguna Beach man was heading south on the highway at 8 p.m. when he swerved because he thought another car was beginning to pull away from the curb, Laguna Beach Sgt. Jim Cota said.

The force from the crash overturned the car, and first responders used the cut-and-rescue technique to extract him, police said.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor, Cota said, adding that the man had lacerations to his left knee and right foot. The man declined to be taken to a hospital.

