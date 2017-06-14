Laguna celebrates new beach stairs at Oak Street

City of Laguna Beach officials on Tuesday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark completion of a construction project that included new stairs, among other features, at Oak Street beach.
Work included replacing a deck, landscaping, lighting, and benches, and adding a new foot wash and drinking fountain.
Crews also added more bike racks to the area.
In the last 10 years the city has renovated stairs at five beach access areas: Circle Way, Diamond, Brooks and Oak streets, and Mountain Road, city Public Works Director Shohreh Dupuis wrote in an email.
Up next are Thalia and Agate street stairs this fall, Dupuis added. Laguna planned seven additional beach access projects in the next 10 years at Cleo, Moss, and Cress streets, Victoria Drive, Fisherman’s Cove, Divers Cove and Sleepy Hollow.
