School bus and SUV crash in Laguna Beach; no injuries reported

By
Sep 13, 2018 | 4:40 PM
A crash involving a Laguna Beach school bus snarled traffic on Coast Highway in front of the Laguna Art Museum on Thursday, but no injuries were reported. (Photo by Dave Hansen)

A crash between an SUV and a school bus on Coast Highway in Laguna Beach Thursday snarled traffic but caused no injuries, authorities said.

Laguna Beach police and fire crews, along with California Highway Patrol officers, responded to the crash, which happened at about 1:30 p.m. in front of the Laguna Art Museum at the intersection of Coast Highway and Aster Street. Circumstances of the crash were unclear.

Neither the 11 children aboard the bus or the occupants of the Mercedes-Benz SUV were hurt, said Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota. Several of the students were seen snapping cellphone photos of the damage.

A large tow truck hauled away the bus.

