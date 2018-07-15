Struggling swimmer dies after being pulled from water at beach in Laguna

A swimmer died Saturday after he was pulled from the water and lost consciousness at Thousand Steps Beach in Laguna Beach, authorities said.
The man was reported to be struggling in the water about 100 yards out, and a lifeguard brought him back to shore amid heavy surf shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 31900 block of Coast Highway, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
Lifeguards administered CPR until paramedics arrived and took over, said county lifeguard Jason Young.
A Fire Authority helicopter took the man to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, where he later died, authorities said.
He was identified as Brian Riggs, 52, of Aliso Viejo, according to the Orange County Register.
The Register reported that Riggs lost consciousness after being taken to shore and went into full cardiac arrest.