Newport Beach's newest hotel, Lido House, opens with rooms going for $399-plus

The four-story Lido House has 130 rooms, along with five two-bedroom, townhouse-style "cottages" — each with its own floor plan and styling by local interior designers — plus a spa, a ballroom, a full-service restaurant called the Mayor's Table, a coffee shop and ice creamery, a rooftop lounge, a parlor off the lobby for high tea, and a saltwater pool with private cabanas and Champagne cart service.