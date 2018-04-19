Newport Beach's newest hotel, Lido House, opens with rooms going for $399-plus

Lido House is open for business.
Officials of the long-awaited boutique hotel on the former site of Newport Beach City Hall at 3300 Newport Blvd. cut the ribbon Wednesday for the Cape Cod-style inn.
As of Wednesday afternoon, a few room options remained available for the night, including a standard room with a single king bed for $399 and a top-floor king-bed room with a view of the harbor for $454.
The four-story Lido House has 130 rooms, along with five two-bedroom, townhouse-style "cottages" — each with its own floor plan and styling by local interior designers — plus a spa, a ballroom, a full-service restaurant called the Mayor's Table, a coffee shop and ice creamery, a rooftop lounge, a parlor off the lobby for high tea, and a saltwater pool with private cabanas and Champagne cart service.
The project first went before the City Council in 2013 and broke ground in 2016. Newport Beach-based R.D. Olson Development is the hotel's builder and owner. Marriott is operating Lido House as part of its Autograph Collection.
