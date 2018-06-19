Newport-Mesa works to change how math classes are offered to middle school students

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District is working to modify how math classes are offered in middle school with a new course sequence that officials say would establish a stronger foundation for students to flourish in high school.
Some middle schools currently offer enriched or honors math, but officials are considering eliminating those options. Instead, all students would take the same math courses until they reach their junior year in high school. Supplemental math classes are being considered for students who need extra help or show signs of quick comprehension.
The district plans to adopt a new math pathway during a future school board meeting, with changes implemented for the 2018-19 school year.
Two examples presented Monday afternoon during a special board meeting came after months of discussion among educators, according to district Director of Curriculum and Instruction John Drake and math expert Patrick Callaghan.
Drake said altering the pathway is intended to better align curriculum with Common Core State Standards. The district’s new sixth- through eighth-grade math curriculum, Illustrative Mathematics, which trustees approved last week, is the highest-rated in applying those concepts, Drake added.
“Rigor doesn’t mean harder or faster anymore,” he said. “It means a balance between conceptual procedural and application of math. Gone are the days when you put an algorithm on the board, show kids how to plug numbers in and show them how to get the answer. We’re going for that deeper expectation.”
Unlike the former state Standardized Testing and Reporting exam that measured a student’s memorization skills, Common Core focuses more on understanding the concepts of solving a math problem and math’s real-world applications, Callaghan said.
Educators presented two examples of course sequences that they say would provide students with the best opportunity to understand grade-level math while also being rigorous and appropriate for age groups.
One sequence includes:
- Seventh grade: Math 7
- Eighth grade: Math 8
- High school freshmen: Math 1
- High school sophomores: Math 2
Those courses would be required, but high school juniors would have the option of not taking math or advancing to Math 3 or Math 3 with pre-calculus. Seniors could elect pre-calculus, Advanced Placement statistics or AP calculus.
The second example includes an “accelerated” pathway to taking calculus in which sophomores would take Math 2 one semester and Math 3 with pre-calculus the second semester.
Trustee Karen Yelsey said the potential change “makes me a little nervous sometimes.” She said she has spoken with several parents who were concerned that their middle school students wouldn’t have the option to take honors math.
In the past, board Vice President Charlene Metoyer said, elementary schools grouped students who needed extra support or were more advanced. Metoyer asked whether “math lovers” would be exposed to challenging material.
District educators tried to ease concerns, explaining how the new adopted curriculum gives students who finish assignments early the opportunity to “go deeper” into the math lesson.