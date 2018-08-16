McFadden Avenue bridge reconstruction to bring closures to 405 Freeway, starting Saturday night

The span over the 405 in Huntington Beach and Westminster closed last week and will be out of service for roughly a year as it is replaced. It’s the first of more than 18 bridges that will be replaced, widened or built as part of a $1.9-billion project to expand a 16-mile portion of the freeway between the 73 Freeway in Costa Mesa and the 605 Freeway near Rossmoor, according to the Orange County Transportation Authority.