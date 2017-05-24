Local events planned this weekend to honor Memorial Day

Memorial Day events fill the calendar this weekend as coastal Orange County remembers those who died while serving in the country’s armed forces.

The events begin Friday at Newport Harbor High School when American Legion Post 291 presents a 21-gun salute near the Newport Beach campus’ bell tower off 15th Street. For more information, call Ann Brown at (949) 515-6314.

At the Field of Honor flag display at Newport’s Castaways Park, the Melody America Band will perform at 1 p.m. Saturday.

A ceremony at the park at 1 p.m. Sunday will include the presentation of colors and a keynote address by Marine Lt. Col. Daniel Micklis from Camp Pendleton. Castaways Park is at 700 Dover Drive.

On Monday, the following events are planned:

A committee in Corona del Mar is looking for volunteers to place American flags along East Coast Highway. The setup time is 6 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce office, 2855 E. Coast Hwy. Volunteers also are sought to take the flags down at 5 p.m. For more information, call (949) 300-3068.

Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona del Mar will have a Memorial Day service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., organized by American Legion Post 291. Free refreshments will be available after the service. Pacific View is at 3500 Pacific View Drive.

Huntington Beach’s annual Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Pier Plaza at Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway. American Legion Post 133 organizes the event, which will feature a 21-gun salute and flag raising.

Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive Memorial Park and Mortuary in Costa Mesa will host a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. The Freedom Committee of Orange County helps sponsor the event. Maj. Gen. William Mall Jr., a retired Air Force pilot, will be the keynote speaker. A National Guard airlift wing will perform a flyover. Harbor Lawn is at 1625 Gisler Ave.

File photo / Daily Pilot American flags adorn the public lawn in front of the downtown lifeguard tower at Main Beach during a previous Memorial Day commemoration in Laguna Beach. American flags adorn the public lawn in front of the downtown lifeguard tower at Main Beach during a previous Memorial Day commemoration in Laguna Beach. (File photo / Daily Pilot)

Laguna Beach will have a Memorial Day event at Monument Point in Heisler Park at 375 Cliff Drive. Music will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 11 a.m. with Assemblyman Matthew Harper (R-Huntington Beach) as keynote speaker. The event is organized by American Legion Post 222 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868. A pancake breakfast organized by the Exchange Club of Laguna Beach will be held from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Laguna Beach lifeguards, police and firefighters will help serve the breakfast.

The city of Fountain Valley and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Auxiliary No. 9557 will present an event at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park, 17635 Los Alamos St.

Heroes Hall, a veterans museum at the Orange County fairgrounds in Costa Mesa, will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day. For more information, visit ocfair.com/heroeshall.

bradley.zint@latimes.com

Twitter: @BradleyZint