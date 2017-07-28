Mesa Water accepting applications to fill board vacancy

The Mesa Water District is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on its board following the resignation of its president, Ethan Temianka.

The applicant must be at least 18 years old, registered to vote and live in the district’s Division III, an area of nothern Costa Mesa that includes the Halecrest neighborhood and South Coast Metro.

Applications must be submitted via mail or hand-delivered by Aug. 11 to Mesa Water’s office at 1965 Placentia Ave., Costa Mesa, CA 92627.

Mesa Water’s four remaining directors will invite “qualified applicants” for an interview. They’re scheduled to appoint a new director on Sept. 5, according to a news release. That person will serve until late 2018.

In November 2018, the district will host an election for the Division III seat, with the winner beginning a two-year term that December.

Temianka, first elected in 2012, resigned from Mesa Water this month. He said he plans to move to Columbus, Ohio, so he can focus on growing his real estate investment business.

