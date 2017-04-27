Newport relaxes policy to allow specific religious references in pre-meeting invocations

Speakers who lead invocations before City Council meetings in Newport Beach can now name specific religions or deities in their prayers — if they offer religious invocations at all.

The policy amendment the council unanimously approved Tuesday comes after a 2014 Supreme Court decision that both upheld invocations as constitutional — provided they don’t denigrate, proselytize or “betray an impermissible government purpose” — and held that governments should refrain from prohibiting prayer leaders from referring to a specific religion or figure.

“We think this is an area of law that’s been well-trodden and that our policy is in conformance” with the state and federal constitutions, said City Attorney Aaron Harp.

Newport’s previous policy, based on older case law, barred terms associated with a specific religion, sect or deity.

Mayor Kevin Muldoon said he was troubled when an invited rabbi was prohibited from citing Scripture during his appearance in January (the rabbi noted that before beginning his prayer).

It also bothered Muldoon when a resident who authored a book on her family’s experience during the Armenian Genocide couldn’t recite a traditional Armenian prayer during her generally secular invocation earlier this month.

The mayor noted that speakers do not need to be religious or part of an organized group to “solemnize” a meeting.

“A moment of silence is equally acceptable,” Muldoon said. “Essentially, our goal is to expand speech, not limit it.”

hillary.davis@latimes.com

Twitter: @Daily_PilotHD