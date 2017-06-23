City contracts suggested for Newport building and planning consultants

The Newport Beach City Council on Tuesday will consider about $4 million in contracts with consultants to help the city’s building division with inspections and plan reviews.

The consultants will provide on-call plan review and help city staff with inspections, permit issuance and geotechnical review for construction projects.

City staff has identified six companies to receive three-year contracts of varying amounts, which combine for $1,335,000 per year, or just more than $4 million total. Those recommended companies are:

Interwest Consulting Group of Huntington Beach; $160,000 per year for building plan review and inspection;

JAS Pacific of Upland; $280,000 per year for building plan review and inspection;

MRH Structural Engineers of Newport Beach; $320,000 per year for building plan review and inspection;

VCA Code of Orange; $275,000 per year for building plan review and inspection;

SRG Geoscience Inc. of Riverside; $200,000 per year for geotechnical, grading and water quality management plan review;

Pacific Fire Engineering of Corona; $100,000 per year for fire and life safety plan checks.

Newport Beach currently has more than 2,300 active construction projects, according to a staff report.

Board and commission appointments

The council also will make its annual round of appointments to city boards and commissions.

The library trustees, building and fire appeals and civil services boards and the arts, harbor, planning and parks commissions need to fill one to three seats each. All drew at least as many applicants as there are seats available, with the planning commission attracting the most interest with six applicants for two seats.

Tuesday’s council meeting begins at 4 p.m. with a study session, followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive.

