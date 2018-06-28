Newport Beach voters will decide whether additional large debts will require their approval

Financial advisor Keith Curry, who was mayor when the Civic Center opened in 2013, decried the voter-approval mechanism. He said vital big-ticket projects like seawalls and dredging could be hard sells for residents who don’t live along the harbor, and that the timeline from introduction to election day could make bids several months old, causing them to expire, contractors to pad their figures to address the financial risk, or for projects to hit the ballot without cost estimates.