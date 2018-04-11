TimesOC: St. James Episcopal Church reopens after 3 years

Good morning. It's Wednesday, April 11. Here's what's been happening around O.C.
Top story
St. James Episcopal Church reopens after a 3-year battle
From pews that had sat empty for three years until this day, a packed house at St. James Episcopal Church in Newport Beach rose Sunday to embrace their pastor like a rock star with cheers and whistles. It was the first service since 2015 at the church, which had been locked and mired in an emotional ecclesiastical and legal battle as the past bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles twice tried to sell the Lido-area land to developers, incurring church sanctions before his retirement. Daily Pilot
Around the county
Plan for O.C. fairgrounds includes new entrance and parking
A relocated and renovated main entrance, a parking garage, solar energy arrays, perimeter fencing and a new education center are among a laundry list of possible projects detailed in a draft 10-year master site plan for the OC Fair & Event Center. Daily Pilot
March for Science rally will call for evidence-based policy
Members of the scientific community will again demonstrate their advocacy for science-based policy during a March for Science protest and rally from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday on the lawn at Fullerton City Hall. TimesOC
Yost Theater reclaims some of its Art Deco history
The Yost Theater in downtown Santa Ana has rechristened itself as a place for live entertainment and special events. TimesOC
Politics
Officials unfazed by hate allegations against group behind legal brief
The Fountain Valley councilman who led the city's decision to formally oppose California's "sanctuary state" mandates said he was unaware that the legal group that prepared a brief the city joined supporting a federal lawsuit against the state's immigration policies is affiliated with an organization labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Daily Pilot
Three running for Orange County assessor
Current Assessor Claude Parrish, Nathaniel Fernandez Epstein, a trust litigation attorney in Fountain Valley, and Richard B. Ramirez, who works in Parrish's office as a managing appraiser, are facing off in the election for county assessor. Daily Pilot
Business & real estate
South Korean gaming giant Netmarble to leave O.C. for L.A.
Netmarble Games Corp., a fast-growing South Korean gaming and entertainment company, will move its U.S. offices from Buena Park to downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times
Food
Vegan Mexican pop-ups are having a moment right now
The next revolution in animal-free cuisine is here, and it has nothing to do with the Whole-Foods-shopping, cold-pressed-juice-ordering, yoga-pant-wearing cliches of vegan past. Instead, it's a pop-up culture more aligned with the new wave of modern Mexican. TimesOC
Life & arts
Galas and 350 screenings will highlight Newport Beach Film Festival
Red carpet galas, movie stars and world cinema will be in the mix as the 19th annual Newport Beach Film Festival opens April 26, spotlighting more than 350 films from 50 countries. TimesOC
Famed ballet company Dance Theatre of Harlem coming to O.C.
The Irvine Barclay Theatre will host the Dance Theatre of Harlem, which promotes ballet to the masses, on April 18. TimesOC
Pre-Civil War South drama premieres at South Coast Repertory
Kemp Powers, who visits North Carolina about three times a year, came across inspiring historical information that resulted in his latest play, "Little Black Shadows," a drama making its world premiere at South Coast Repertory through April 29 on the Julianne Argyros Stage. TimesOC
Sports
Ducks to host Sharks on Thursday in Game 1 of first-round playoffs
After so much uncertainty surrounding the Ducks' chances to qualify for the playoffs, the team emerged with home ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Los Angeles Times
