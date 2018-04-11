TimesOC: St. James Episcopal Church reopens after 3 years

From pews that had sat empty for three years until this day, a packed house at St. James Episcopal Church in Newport Beach rose Sunday to embrace their pastor like a rock star with cheers and whistles. It was the first service since 2015 at the church, which had been locked and mired in an emotional ecclesiastical and legal battle as the past bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles twice tried to sell the Lido-area land to developers, incurring church sanctions before his retirement. Daily Pilot