TimesOC: 69% of O.C. teens experience dating violence, study finds

By
Jun 06, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Healthy Emotions & Attitudes in Relationships Today team members chat with teen volunteers at Laura's House in Ladera Ranch. Chapman University's study of dating violence was completed for Laura's House. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, June 6. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.

Top story

69% of O.C. teens experience some form of dating violence, study finds

More than two-thirds of Orange County teenagers experience some kind of dating abuse, according to a recent study by Chapman University researchers. The study was completed for Laura’s House, a Ladera Ranch-based nonprofit that provides domestic violence-related services. Jennifer Ponce, prevention education manager of Laura’s House, said the group’s employees noticed that teen dating violence appeared — at least anecdotally — to be pervasive. TimesOC

Around the county

Design unveiled for future home of O.C. Museum of Art

The Orange County Museum of Art has unveiled plans for its future home, a Thom Mayne-designed building at Costa Mesa’s Segerstrom Center for the Arts that represents a move 10 years in the making. Los Angeles Times

Sanders speaks at rally to call for higher wages for Disneyland workers

At a rally attended by hundreds of Disneyland Resort workers, Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke out against wealthy corporations that fail to pay their workers a “living wage.” Los Angeles Times

Student on track to graduate with perfect K-12 attendance record

Huntington Beach High School senior Kylie Cochran is getting closer to graduating June 13 with a perfect school attendance record since her first day of kindergarten at Hope View Elementary. Daily Pilot

Courts

Newport man sues, saying he’s banned from South Coast Plaza

A Newport Beach man who says he was banned from South Coast Plaza until 2022 for window shopping is suing the Costa Mesa luxury shopping mall in an effort to regain access. Dale Phillips, a former homeless man who now works for ride services, wrote in his April lawsuit that he was a frequent visitor to South Coast Plaza from 2015 to 2017. Daily Pilot

Food

Roma D’Italia in Old Town Tustin is still the pride of the Corea family

Family-run Roma D’Italia has become an integral part of Old Town Tustin since it opened in 1961. TimesOC

Life & arts

Irvine Barclay’s 2018-19 Contemporary Dance Series adds an international spark

The Irvine Barclay Theatre is looking to shake things up and add an international flair with its 2018-19 Contemporary Dance Series. TimesOC

Opinion

In defense of O.C.’s ‘NIMBY’ stance on homelessness

“Orange County isn’t an exclusive club where only the wealthy can live,” county Supervisor Todd Spitzer writes in an op-ed. “We’re 3 million people who have problems just like everyone else in California.” Los Angeles Times

