TimesOC: 69% of O.C. teens experience dating violence, study finds

Top story
69% of O.C. teens experience some form of dating violence, study finds
More than two-thirds of Orange County teenagers experience some kind of dating abuse, according to a recent study by Chapman University researchers. The study was completed for Laura’s House, a Ladera Ranch-based nonprofit that provides domestic violence-related services. Jennifer Ponce, prevention education manager of Laura’s House, said the group’s employees noticed that teen dating violence appeared — at least anecdotally — to be pervasive. TimesOC
Around the county
Design unveiled for future home of O.C. Museum of Art
The Orange County Museum of Art has unveiled plans for its future home, a Thom Mayne-designed building at Costa Mesa’s Segerstrom Center for the Arts that represents a move 10 years in the making. Los Angeles Times
Sanders speaks at rally to call for higher wages for Disneyland workers
At a rally attended by hundreds of Disneyland Resort workers, Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke out against wealthy corporations that fail to pay their workers a “living wage.” Los Angeles Times
Student on track to graduate with perfect K-12 attendance record
Huntington Beach High School senior Kylie Cochran is getting closer to graduating June 13 with a perfect school attendance record since her first day of kindergarten at Hope View Elementary. Daily Pilot
Courts
Newport man sues, saying he’s banned from South Coast Plaza
A Newport Beach man who says he was banned from South Coast Plaza until 2022 for window shopping is suing the Costa Mesa luxury shopping mall in an effort to regain access. Dale Phillips, a former homeless man who now works for ride services, wrote in his April lawsuit that he was a frequent visitor to South Coast Plaza from 2015 to 2017. Daily Pilot
Food
Roma D’Italia in Old Town Tustin is still the pride of the Corea family
Family-run Roma D’Italia has become an integral part of Old Town Tustin since it opened in 1961. TimesOC
Life & arts
Irvine Barclay’s 2018-19 Contemporary Dance Series adds an international spark
The Irvine Barclay Theatre is looking to shake things up and add an international flair with its 2018-19 Contemporary Dance Series. TimesOC
Opinion
In defense of O.C.’s ‘NIMBY’ stance on homelessness
“Orange County isn’t an exclusive club where only the wealthy can live,” county Supervisor Todd Spitzer writes in an op-ed. “We’re 3 million people who have problems just like everyone else in California.” Los Angeles Times