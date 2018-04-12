DAILY PILOT

Ocean View district OKs $2.59 million lease for Huntington Harbour Montessori school

By Daniel Langhorne
Apr 12, 2018 | 2:25 PM
The Ocean View School District Board of Education approved a seven-year lease extension for the LePort Educational Institute’s Huntington Harbour campus. (File photo)

The Ocean View School District Board of Trustees approved an extended lease this week with a Montessori school system near Huntington Harbour.

The lease is expected to generate $2.591 million over seven years for the district.

LePort Educational Institute's school at 16081 Waikiki Lane, the former site of Haven View Elementary, offers daycare for infants as young as 3 months, as well as a preschool and a K-6 elementary school.

"Thanks to this relationship with the Ocean View School District, we are able to offer this high-quality Montessori program to the families of Huntington Beach," said Greg Marick, vice president of operations and development for LePort Schools.

The LePort school lease for the 2018-19 school year will add $344,786 to district coffers. This amount will increase annually, generating $395,656 in the 2024-25.

In light of the new lease, LePort administrators will consider modernizing the campus. Only one of the school's four buildings is air-conditioned but proximity to the beach provides an attractive climate for students and staff, Marick said.

Daniel Langhorne is a contributor to Times Community News.

Twitter: @DanielLanghorne

