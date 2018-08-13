Olympian gets his lost ring back in Huntington Beach from treasure hunter who found it

An Olympic gold medalist was reunited Sunday in Huntington Beach with his commemorative ring that he lost during a recent trip to Southern California but was found by a treasure hunter.
John Landsteiner, who competed with the U.S. curling team in the Winter Games in South Korea this year, got his ring back after flying in from Duluth, Minn.
He also met the man who found the ring. Leon Jones of Buena Park made the discovery during one of his usual outings with his metal detector and then contacted Landsteiner via FaceTime.
Landsteiner said he came to Los Angeles for the ESPY Awards in July and lost the Olympic ring while visiting Huntington Beach.
As a token of appreciation to Jones for returning the ring, Landsteiner presented him with a limited-edition drawing commemorating the curling team’s achievements at the Pyeongchang Games. The team earned the United States’ first curling gold medal after beating Sweden.