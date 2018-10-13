Huntington Beach man pleads guilty to brokering drug deals for psychiatrist

A Huntington Beach man pleaded guilty this week in federal court to allegations related to brokering deals between drug-buying customers and a Santa Ana psychiatrist.
William Jason Plumley, 41, agreed to plead guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
In a separate case, he also pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. That included admitting to distributing 26.94 grams of meth.
He is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 13.
Plumley was a co-defendant in a federal case against Dr. Robert Tinoco Perez, 56, of Westminster, who was arrested June 29 and charged with drug distribution. Perez was accused of providing prescriptions to Plumley and other brokers, knowing the drugs were to be sold, as well as issuing prescriptions to Plumley in the names of patients whom Perez had never met or examined.
Perez is awaiting trial.
The case is the result of an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Costa Mesa Police Department, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.