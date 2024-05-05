Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, May 4, 2024
Share
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Raider Nation to descend on Costa Mesa as training camp set to move to Jack Hammett
- Laguna Beach seeks public input on priorities for the canyon
- Students get to know the world for Lincoln Elementary Geography Bee
- Hoag NICU staff are on Team Jay for Saturday’s 5K
A2
- Costa Mesa softball, without coach, exits CIF playoffs
- Costa Mesa boys’ volleyball making surprising playoff run
A3
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.