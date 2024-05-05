Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, May 5, 2024
- ‘This thing took off’: Huntington Beach auto detailer used TikTok to help open her own garage
- Casa Romantica stands strong one year after a devasting landslide
- Tea for two: Mother’s Day tea service in Orange County
- Funds pour into Anaheim Councilwoman Natalie Rubalcava recall election
- O.C. Clerk-Recorder taps veteran Latino journalist for Spanish-language outreach
- Apodaca: The nation’s grade schools face one problem above all others
- Mailbag: Larger issues face Surf City than books a few people dislike
- A Word, Please: Advanced punctuation tips for those in the know
