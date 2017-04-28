The pets are back at annual expo in Costa Mesa

Animals strutted, splashed, slithered and even surfed during Friday’s opening of the three-day America’s Family Pet Expo at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.

The annual event features exhibits, a tortoise petting zoo, surfing dogs and cats, an exotic bird show and police dog demonstrations.

Guests also can admire the Repticon reptile show and search for new furry friends in the pet adoptions area.

Organizers say the expo, which drew more than 47,000 visitors last year, is “the largest gathering of animals and pet lovers on the West Coast.”

The event continues from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $13 for senior citizens 60 and older and $10 for children ages 6-12. Admission is free for kids 5 and younger and for active and retired military personnel with identification.

Organizers ask that visitors not bring their own pets.

For tickets and more information, go to petexpooc.org.

luke.money@latimes.com

Twitter @LukeMMoney