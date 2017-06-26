8 honored at Daily Pilot community service luncheon

Eight community members were honored Friday at the ninth annual Daily Pilot Community Service Hall of Fame Luncheon.
The event at American Legion Post No. 291 in Newport Beach recognized members of Newport Beach and Costa Mesa service clubs. State Sen. John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa) was master of ceremonies.
The honorees:
- Peter Nevins of Costa Mesa Kiwanis
- Ross Minion of Newport Beach Sunrise Rotary
- Bob Kelly of Rotary Club of Newport-Balboa
- George Lesley of the Exchange Club of Newport Harbor
- Barbara Hayward of the Harbor-Mesa Lions Club
- Dr. Brigide Daily of Soroptimist International of Newport Harbor Area
- Joel Carlson of the Kiwanis Club Newport Beach-Corona del Mar
- Bea Foster of the American Legion Yacht Club and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 291
