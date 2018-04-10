Fire crews put out early morning blaze at West Coast Highway motel in Newport

Fire investigators are attempting to determine what started a blaze early Tuesday at a Newport Beach motel.
The fire was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. at the Pine Knot Motel, at 6302 W. Coast Highway, according to Newport Beach police.
Reports from the scene indicated at least two units in the motel were on fire. No injuries were reported.
Crews knocked down the fire by about 7 a.m., authorities said.
All westbound lanes of West Coast Highway were closed temporarily as crews worked to extinguish the blaze. By 7:30 a.m. two lanes had reopened.
