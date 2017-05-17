Political Landscape: Former Costa Mesa Mayor Monahan may run again in 2018

Gary Monahan, a longtime Costa Mesa councilman who had several stints as mayor before being termed out of office in 2016, said this week that he is interested in running for mayor in 2018.

The mayor in that election will be chosen by voters citywide. In previous years, the City Council selected a mayor from among the five members to serve two years in the largely ceremonial role.

Under the new rules taking effect next year, the mayor will serve alongside six council members elected from newly drawn districts.

Monahan, owner of the Skosh Monahan’s bar and restaurant on Newport Boulevard, served three consecutive terms on the council starting in 1994. He left due to term limits in 2006 before being elected again in 2008 and 2012.

Monahan, an Eastside resident, also served for a time on the Costa Mesa Sanitary District board. He ran unsuccessfully for that board in November.

His announcement this week comes five months after he said publicly that he had no interest in returning to public office.

“I personally, at this point in my life, do not believe I will run for anything ever,” Monahan said in December.

But in a post on the Facebook group Costa Mesa Public Square on Sunday, Monahan, 57, said he wishes to oust Mayor Katrina Foley, who was elected to the council in 2014. Foley was chosen as mayor in 2016 and is up for reelection in 2018, though she has not announced whether she will run for a council seat in her new district or for the at-large mayor post.

Monahan said he hasn’t made a final decision, and candidates can’t file paperwork to run for office until closer to the election in November 2018.

He said he has the backing of former Mayor Steve Mensinger, who lost his council reelection bid last year, and current Councilman Jim Righeimer. Both were Monahan’s allies during his years on the dais.

Don Leach | Daily Pilot A demonstrator stands in front of a mockup of U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) during a "mock town hall" on Tuesday near Rohrabacher's district office in Huntington Beach. A demonstrator stands in front of a mockup of U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) during a "mock town hall" on Tuesday near Rohrabacher's district office in Huntington Beach. (Don Leach | Daily Pilot)

‘Empty suit’ town hall series targeting Rohrabacher starts in Huntington Beach

A group of liberal activists protested outside U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher’s Huntington Beach office Tuesday, bringing an “empty suit” with them.

At Pier Plaza, across from Rohrabacher’s district office at 101 Main St., about 30 people attended what organizers called a “mock town hall” featuring a suit hoisted up with a photo of Rohrabacher’s head attached to the shirt collar.

The group then asked the likeness of the Costa Mesa Republican a series of questions. They were critical of the congressman for not having an in-person town hall meeting.

The demonstration was organized by Indivisible OC, which says it has tried unsuccessfully since January to meet with Rohrabacher. The group has been protesting weekly.

Organizers said the mock town hall format will travel to other Orange County cities through August.

