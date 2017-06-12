Political Landscape: Two 48th district congressional candidates to be featured at public event in H.B.

Two 48th district congressional candidates vying to replace Rep. Dana Rohrabacher in 2018 will be featured at a public event Saturday in Huntington Beach.

The free program will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Carden Conservatory Elementary School at 5702 Clark Drive, where candidates Laura Oatman and Boyd Roberts will field questions from event organizers and the public.

The event was organized by HB Huddle, an advocacy group spawned from the Women’s March movement, according to a press release from the group.

“We want people to get off Facebook and out of their echo chambers to talk about the issues,” HB Huddle founding member Cathey Ryder said. “There is so much energy in Orange County surrounding the 2018 election, our group is just one of many who have realized that voting is not enough and we can’t afford to sit on the sidelines.”

Saturday’s event is the first in a three-part series arranged by the group to connect the public with all 48th district candidates.

Candidates Harley Rouda and Tony Zakades will be featured July 15 at the Huntington Harbour Yacht Club.

An event with candidate Brandon Reiser and potential candidate Hans Keirsted is currently being planned, the press release says.