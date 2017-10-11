Political Landscape: Local residents announce runs for Newport council and state Assembly

Longtime Newport Beach resident Joy Brenner has announced her candidacy for City Council in the event of a recall election targeting Councilman Scott Peotter.

Recall proponents, who have been circulating petitions since June, have until Oct. 30 to turn in their signatures. The petition could be verified in November.

“I wish no ill will toward Scott or his family, but his commitment to an extremely partisan agenda was apparently more important than listening to his constituents,” Brenner said in a statement Wednesday. “We are a community of good, intelligent and fair-minded people. We need to be represented that way. I want to be a council member who is focused on making our city better, improving public participation and protecting our quality of life.”

Recall proponents have cited several issues of policy and civility — from Peotter’s support of high-density development to complaints that he has insulted residents and colleagues.

Brenner considered a run earlier this year but declined because of time constraints. She then participated in efforts to find another candidate in Peotter’s District 6 for the potential recall election, “but those efforts failed,” she said. District 6 covers the Corona del Mar area.

Brenner’s campaign Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts can be found at @JoyForNewport.

Josh Lowenthal, a Huntington Beach Democrat and businessman, is running for the 72nd Assembly District seat.

Huntington Beach businessman enters 72nd Assembly District race

A Democrat from Huntington Beach has announced his candidacy for the 72nd Assembly District seat currently held by state Assemblyman Travis Allen.

Josh Lowenthal, a businessman, said in a statement that he’s running because “our broken political system doesn’t need the same old answers from professional politicians. Our state needs innovative leadership with different perspectives.”

Allen (R-Huntington Beach), was first elected to the seat in 2012. He has announced he’s running for governor.

Lowenthal, a married father of three, is president of FreeConferenceCall.com, a retail conferencing brand used in more than 60 countries, according to a news release. He also is on the advisory board for Children Today, a Long Beach-based nonprofit.

He said his campaign is launching with $250,000 in committed donations.

Lowenthal comes from a political family. His father, Alan, is a congressman representing the Long Beach area. His mother, Bonnie, served in the Long Beach City Council and state Assembly.

The 72nd District includes a portion of Huntington Beach as well as Fountain Valley and Westminster.